Update - search in Tararuas
Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 11:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A body has been located in the area where teams have been
searching for missing man Darren Myers in the Tararua
ranges.
The body was located via an aerial search this
morning and search and rescue teams are on their way to the
site.
It is expected to take some time for the teams to
reach the location.
Further information will be released
when it is
available
ENDS
