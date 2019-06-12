Name release - missing man found in Karangarua Valley
Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 1:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Name release - missing man found in Karangarua
Valley, South Westland"
Police can now release
the name of the Danish man who was found in Karangarua
Valley yesterday 11 June.
He was 21-year-old Jonas
Legaard Sorensen, visiting New Zealand from
Denmark.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Sorensen’s
family at this difficult time.
Police would like to thank
everyone involved in the search.
The death has been
referred to the
Coroner.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall
to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.
Register for ScoopPro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq
So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...
One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>