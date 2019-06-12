Name release - missing man found in Karangarua Valley

"Name release - missing man found in Karangarua Valley, South Westland"

Police can now release the name of the Danish man who was found in Karangarua Valley yesterday 11 June.

He was 21-year-old Jonas Legaard Sorensen, visiting New Zealand from Denmark.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Sorensen’s family at this difficult time.

Police would like to thank everyone involved in the search.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

