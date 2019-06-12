Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Flaxmere learn to swim classes get gold ranking

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council


The Flaxmere pool has been awarded Swimming New Zealand’s Gold Quality Swim School certification for the fourth year running.

Quality Swim School (QSS) is the mark of best practice in the swim teaching industry and the gold certification is the highest a swimming school can obtain.

At Flaxmere pool classes are offered at all levels from babies to children and adults, and meeting the criteria to achieve the certification means the community enjoys a number of advantages, says group manager community facilities Alison Banks.

“This includes high standards of swimming tuition that meet national standards provided in a safe environment.”

The criteria to achieve the certification ranges from tutors being qualified in teaching swimming to holding first aid qualifications.

Additional programmes are also offered to meet people’s needs such as boat safety and holiday water safety programmes.

The certification means Flaxmere pool can continue to deliver Active Movement in Water workshops to the community and internal Swim Teacher Award courses, to further upskill swim tutors.

“This is a prestigious acknowledgement from our national body of the good work we are doing, and it shows that our community is getting a quality experience that helps people keep swimming for longer,” says Mrs Banks.

“I am always pleased to see the enthusiasm and commitment from our staff and the benefits that flow through to the community.”

A wide range of learn to swim classes are offered at Flaxmere pool from parent and child (babies aged six months to three years), pre-school and early childhood, school-aged, fitness programmes (suitable for surf, non-competitive) and adult fitness and learn to swim.

All classes cater for different abilities.

