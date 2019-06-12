Fatal crash Whangarei – calls for witnesses
Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Fatal crash Whangarei – calls for witnesses to contact
Police
Police are asking witnesses to this morning’s
fatal crash in Whangarei to contact them.
A 10-year-boy
died following the crash on Kamo Road, between Keyte Street
and Park Ave, about 8.10am.
Whangarei Police believe there
were a number of witnesses to the crash who may have not yet
spoken to Police about what happened.
Police would like to
hear from anyone who saw the crash happen or anyone who was
in the area immediately prior to or after the
crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Acting
Sergeant Conan Brown at Whangarei Police on (09) 430
4500.
ENDS
