Fatal crash Whangarei – calls for witnesses

Police are asking witnesses to this morning’s fatal crash in Whangarei to contact them.

A 10-year-boy died following the crash on Kamo Road, between Keyte Street and Park Ave, about 8.10am.

Whangarei Police believe there were a number of witnesses to the crash who may have not yet spoken to Police about what happened.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the crash happen or anyone who was in the area immediately prior to or after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Acting Sergeant Conan Brown at Whangarei Police on (09) 430 4500.

