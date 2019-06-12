Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wanaka Maternal and Child Hub location announced

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Southern District Health Board

The creation of a permanent maternal and child hub supporting Wanaka LMC midwives and women in their care is a significant step closer with the announcement of the location of the future facility.

Southern DHB has signed a lease for the ground floor space at 21E Gordon Rd, off Ballantyne Road, taking possession on 04 June.

The Wanaka facility will be the first custom-created space for a maternal and child hub In Southern’s integrated primary system of care and is expected to be operational in the early part of next year.

“We are very pleased to have secured an appropriate space where LMC midwives can more comprehensively provide care to new and expectant mothers in Wanaka,” says Lisa Gestro, Executive Director, Strategy, Primary and Community, Southern DHB.

“As we know, the Wanaka property market is particularly challenging, but we’ve stayed focused on finding the right space in the right location and the building we’ve chosen is suitable for the hub and gives us options for the future.”

The approximately 90m2 space will be completely refitted and is expected to include two, dedicated clinic rooms, an urgent treatment space, a lounge with kitchenette, equipment for telehealth consultations, plus supplies and medications for routine and urgent maternity care. The emergency treatment space will be capable of accommodating rapidly progressing labours and births.

Other potential services – such as a weekly, midwifery drop-in clinic to connect women with local services and provide additional midwifery checks for women with complex pregnancies, as well as peer breastfeeding and parenting support groups, and antenatal and parenting education – could also be delivered from the premises in the future.



“It’s exciting to be able to custom create this space for a maternal and child hub and we‘ll work with the community to ensure it meets the needs of LMC midwives and of women who will attend clinics there,” Mrs Gestro says.

While the hub is developed, maternal and child services will continue to be provided from the space leased by Southern DHB at the Wanaka Lakes Health Centre (WLHC).

The monthly telehealth clinics, also run from the health centre, have proven popular as well with more than 30 women taking up an obstetrics telehealth consultation since it began in October.

While a current lack of additional space means the permanent maternal and child hub could not be co-located at the medical centre, Wanaka Medical’s Dr Andrew McLeod says hub services – including urgent care – will continue from the WLHC building in the interim.

“We will continue to work together to enhance primary maternity services in the Wanaka area, ensuring women and their babies are safe and well cared for,” he says.

About the Primary Maternity System of Care

Southern DHB’s integrated primary maternity system of care provides district-wide primary maternity services, including primary birthing units, maternal and child hubs and specialist services at secondary/tertiary hospitals.

In all, the Southern district maternity system is comprised of eight birthing units and five maternal and child hubs to support women and their babies.

In addition to the Wanaka maternal and child hub, there are hubs being developed in Te Anau, Lumsden, Tuatapere and Ranfurly.

Maternal and child hubs are non-birthing units that bring together resources to better support women and babies’ antenatal and postnatal care. While not intended as a planned place for birth, hubs have basic midwifery equipment and are accessible to LMC midwives in case of emergency.

Healthy well women can choose to have their babies at home, or at one of the six primary maternity units in the District, or at a base hospital in Dunedin or Invercargill. Women who birth at base hospital but live rurally can choose to have an inpatient postnatal stay at their closest primary maternity unit. The six primary maternity units are located at Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown, Gore Health, Oamaru Hospital, Clutha Health First in Balclutha, Winton Maternity Centre, and Charlotte Jean Maternity Hospital in Alexandra.

Women and babies who need additional care from obstetric and neonatal specialists can access secondary and tertiary maternity services at Dunedin and Southland hospitals.

To help support the sustainability of the LMC workforce in the district, the system of care also includes a funding support package for LMC midwives working in remote rural locations, to recognise the additional duties they perform.

The Ministry of Health has endorsed this plan as meeting service requirements and as supporting rural maternity provision throughout the whole district.


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Southern District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq

So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...

One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>

 

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 