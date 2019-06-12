Two arrests following Hastings assault

Hawke’s Bay Police have arrested two people in relation to a gang-related serious assault.

A District Organised Crime Group investigation into the assault, which occurred at a licensed premise in Ahuriri on 18 May, led to officers conducting search warrants at two properties in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere yesterday.

A dozen local Police staff were assisted by specialist groups, including members of the the Armed Offenders Squad.

As a result, two senior members of the Mongrel Mob, aged 27 and 33, were arrested.

A significant quantity of cash, cannabis and a substance thought to be methamphetamine was located at one address.

The men were charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and appeared in Hastings District Court yesterday.

They are expected to reappear on Wednesday 3 July.

Enquiries are ongoing and further charges are likely.

© Scoop Media

