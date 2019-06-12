Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hutt City Council’s Annual Plan to tackle homelessness

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 3:29 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council last night unanimously approved funding for a plan to support families on the brink of becoming homeless, as part the Council’s 2019/20 Annual Plan budget.

Council committed an average of $533,000 per year over the next three years to support the homelessness action plan, which will be reviewed in its third year.

The focus of the plan is to prevent vulnerable families from becoming homeless and improve access to housing for those who are homeless.

The action plan, developed over the past year in partnership with social service and government agencies and those who have experienced homelessness, is part of Council’s recently established homelessness strategy.

Council research showed Lower Hutt has a growing homelessness and housing hardship problem, with housing need projected to remain high for the next three to five years.

The number of Emergency Housing Special Needs Grants issued to Lower Hutt households for emergency accommodation in hotels and motels has risen steeply in the last three years, and is now around half that of the entire Wellington region, despite having only about 20 per cent of the region’s population.

A survey to measure support for the strategy found around 88 per cent of respondents supported Council’s strategic priorities.

Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace says he is proud Council stepped up to the challenge.

“Councillors now have a very clear understanding of the issues, they’ve read the local research, they’ve heard the public discussion on homelessness and they’ve united to confront a grim community problem.”



“This has been a textbook case of democracy in action, and for me a source of pride in those sitting around the council table,” he says.

Yesterday’s meeting also considered other projects and budgets, all against the backdrop of finding a solution for Naenae Pool as a top priority. New capital expenditure provisions agreed will only be released subject to finding a solution to Naenae Pool.

Council has voted for a rates revenue increase of 1.8 per cent for existing ratepayers, with a further 1 per cent rates revenue increase expected from growth. Individual increases for ratepayers will vary depending on a property’s capital value and whether it is residential or commercial. An average residential property (CV of approximately $476,000), can expect a rates increase in 2019/20 of approximately $1.59 per week.

Council will meet again on 27 June to adopt the plan and set the rates.

Mayor Wallace said there were some difficult discussions and debates, especially given the priority to find a solution for Naenae Pool.

“There was plenty of public participation and robust debate on many different issues which is good and healthy for democracy.

“Every year we walk a fine line between keeping rates increases low, while also investing in the things that will make a difference in the lives of those in our community. This year we’ve had to be even more careful, given the urgent need to find a solution for Naenae Pool,” says Mayor Wallace.

“Given the unknowns we have around Naenae, this is really the first stage towards a solution. We have a long way to go but we’re committed to doing the right thing for the community.”

In late June, preliminary cost estimates and concepts for Naenae Pool will be presented to Council. Options for strengthening the current pool complex, construction of a replacement pool, or construction of a combined pool and community hub complex will be presented. Council will then undertake thorough engagement with the community with a view to putting a preferred option to the community as part of a formal consultation, which will be required to amend Council’s Long Term Plan. A final decision by Council is likely in early 2020.

Other projects of significance in Council’s Annual Plan 2019/20:

- Capital investment for the city of $67 million (including $19 million for roading and accessways, $16 million for three waters, $22 million for leisure and wellbeing, $5 million for city growth and $5 million for solid waste).

- Supporting Naenae while the pool is closed, including $200,000 over two years for Naenae CBD activation and $100,000 over two years for events and activities, and $9 million for Naenae Pool refurbishment brought forward to allow work on options for replacement to begin.

- A commitment to pay Council cleaning contractors the Living Wage

- An extra $70,000 towards improving accessibility in the city, including footpath improvements for those with limited mobility and assistance for those with sight impairments

- A further $850,000 contribution towards four new indoor tennis courts and strengthening of the pavilion at Mitchell Park for Hutt Valley Tennis

- $45,000 to the Southend Business Group for improvements in southern High Street

- $300,000 contribution towards a multi-purpose community room in the sports pavilion at Te Whiti Park

- $250,000 towards the cost of a hard court surface at Bell Park


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq

So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...

One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>

 

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 