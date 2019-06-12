Register now for HazMobile collection

The HazMobile is coming to Hawke’s Bay later this month, and this year the Hastings District and Napier City councils are trying something different to help the drop-off day run smoothly.

HazMobile is a free annual service provided by the two councils for householders to safely dispose of their hazardous waste such as garden sprays, car oil and fuel, cleaners, paint and chemicals.

In the past the councils have conducted separate collections but have combined it into one this year, and introduced a registration process so they can anticipate the volume that may be dropped off, and prepare accordingly.

To register, householders should go to either the Napier City or Hastings District council website, search for HazMobile and complete the online booking form – if people don’t book they won’t be able to use the service.

The collection day is Sunday, June 30, but the location of the collection is not being advertised to ensure only people that have booked attend the collection, enabling the councils to manage the day effectively and process the waste efficiently.

Registrations are open now, and numbers are limited to the first 650 bookings (across both Hastings and Napier).

If people do not register and turn up on the day, their waste will not be collected.

During the registration process, people will be asked to list the hazardous goods they are bringing for collection. Only these listed goods will be accepted so people are advised to think carefully, and check their sheds thoroughly before registering.







Bookings are open now and will close on Tuesday, June 25.

On collection day, it is very important that hazardous materials are transported to the HazMobile safely.

Containers should be in good condition with lids fitted tightly and kept upright and secured when moved.

If you have a leaking container put it into a bucket with a lid, and label containers clearly to help the person receiving the waste.

Liquid wastes will not be decanted, so people need to bring containers they are happy to leave at the collection site.

Once at the HazMobile site, the material will be handled by trained staff and all the material collected is either recycled or destroyed using the correct technology.

Some waste materials are re-used such as most of the waste oil and petrol, which are used as fuel for the likes of large New Zealand cement kilns.

Wet cell batteries (lead acid) are recycled in New Zealand, while rechargeable nickel-cadmium and mercury-containing batteries are recycled overseas.

If you are unsure about what can be collected, the councils’ websites feature comprehensive lists of what will and won’t be taken by the HazMobile.



