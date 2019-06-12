Southbound lanes of Northern Motorway to close overnight

The NZ Transport Agency advises that the southbound lanes of the Northern Motorway (SH1) will be closed for maintenance work between the Silverdale interchange and Puhoi on Sunday night, 16 June.

The Transport Agency’s Auckland System Manager Andrea Williamson says the southbound toll road through the Johnstones Hill tunnel will be closed between 9:00pm and 5:00am when traffic volumes are reduced and will cause least disruption for road users.

There will be a signposted detour along the Hibiscus Coast Highway (previously known as SH17) between Puhoi and the Silverdale interchange. This will add approximately 15 minutes to journeys.

This work is an important part of the maintenance programme to ensure the motorway is kept in a good and safe condition for all road users.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

• Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

• Twitter: twitter.com/nztaakl

• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)











