Ashhurst’s Splashhurst to open next week

Ashhurst residents will soon have a local place to swim, with the grand opening of Splashhurst on Saturday 22 June.

Late last year, Palmerston North City Council took over the ownership and management of the pool from the Ministry of Education.

Over the last six months, part of the heating system has been upgraded, new showers have been installed in the changing rooms, two of the pools have been re-sealed and re-painted and the ventilation has been upgraded. The interior has also been painted to create a fun environment for the facility.

An opening celebration is being held at the pool at midday next Saturday with a bouncy castle, sausage sizzle and free swimming for everyone.

As part of its relaunch, Council asked Ashhurst residents to vote whether it should keep its current name Ashhurst Community Pool, or revert back to its original name - Splashhurst.

There were more than 500 votes, with close to 80 per cent voting in favour of Splashhurst.

Council’s Parks and Reserves Manager, Kathy Dever-Tod, says it’s exciting Ashhurst will soon to have their much-loved pool operating.

“The pool is a key part of the Ashhurst Village and we can’t wait for the community to be able to come together and enjoy it once again. The pool will be for everyone with general use, classes and a swim school.”

The pool will be operated by CLM, the same organisation that manages the Lido and Freyberg Pools. It will be open Tuesday-Saturday.

Dever-Todd says the pool will be closed to the public between 11-1pm Tuesday-Thursday to ensure Ashhurst School can use it exclusively.

“As a Council, we are looking at ways to help get children in our community become more confident in the water. Giving the school exclusive access is a way we can ensure Ashhurst children can do just that.”

Swimming for pre-schoolers and their supervising adult will be free at Splashhurst from July 1, as part of a year-long trial run by Council.











