Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ashhurst’s Splashhurst to open next week

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 4:34 pm
Press Release: Palmerston North City Council

Ashhurst residents will soon have a local place to swim, with the grand opening of Splashhurst on Saturday 22 June.

Late last year, Palmerston North City Council took over the ownership and management of the pool from the Ministry of Education.

Over the last six months, part of the heating system has been upgraded, new showers have been installed in the changing rooms, two of the pools have been re-sealed and re-painted and the ventilation has been upgraded. The interior has also been painted to create a fun environment for the facility.

An opening celebration is being held at the pool at midday next Saturday with a bouncy castle, sausage sizzle and free swimming for everyone.

As part of its relaunch, Council asked Ashhurst residents to vote whether it should keep its current name Ashhurst Community Pool, or revert back to its original name - Splashhurst.

There were more than 500 votes, with close to 80 per cent voting in favour of Splashhurst.

Council’s Parks and Reserves Manager, Kathy Dever-Tod, says it’s exciting Ashhurst will soon to have their much-loved pool operating.

“The pool is a key part of the Ashhurst Village and we can’t wait for the community to be able to come together and enjoy it once again. The pool will be for everyone with general use, classes and a swim school.”

The pool will be operated by CLM, the same organisation that manages the Lido and Freyberg Pools. It will be open Tuesday-Saturday.

Dever-Todd says the pool will be closed to the public between 11-1pm Tuesday-Thursday to ensure Ashhurst School can use it exclusively.

“As a Council, we are looking at ways to help get children in our community become more confident in the water. Giving the school exclusive access is a way we can ensure Ashhurst children can do just that.”

Swimming for pre-schoolers and their supervising adult will be free at Splashhurst from July 1, as part of a year-long trial run by Council.




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Palmerston North City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq

So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...

One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>

 

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 