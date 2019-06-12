Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council adopts proposed rural roads speed limit changes

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 5:31 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council


Speed limits on most rural and rural residential roads in Horowhenua are set to drop following Horowhenua District Council’s adoption of proposed speed limit changes at its meeting on 12 June.

The changes bring speed limits on most rural roads down to 80 kilometres per hour (km/h) and on most rural residential and unsealed roads to 60 km/h. In addition, the 50 km/h speed limit zone will be extended in some areas.

The reduced speed limits are the result of a speed limit review to enhance road safety on rural roads.

The review was undertaken following changes in legislation, which require speed limits to be reviewed and set in accordance with the updated Land Transport Rule ‘Setting of Speed Limits 2017’. To assist Road Controlling Authorities to determine appropriate speed limits, the New Zealand Transport Agency developed the ‘Speed Management Guide’, which takes into account factors such as roadside hazards, development, traffic and alignment. In June 2018, the New Zealand Government released the updated Government Policy Statement for Land Transport. One of the main aims of the policy statement is improved safety with a key focus area being the setting of safe and appropriate travel speeds.

Council’s Roading Services Manager Kevin Peel said the changes make speed limits on rural roads more appropriate for the road environment.

“The new limits ensure speed zones accurately reflect safety risk to road users. The new speed zones will also be more consistent and minimise frequent speed limit changes to avoid driver confusion,” he said.



“In the past, Council received multiple requests from the public to look at implementing lower speed limits on some rural roads, in particular in areas where there has been significant rural residential development or growth in commercial activities. However, under the old legislation, it was difficult to meet the criteria to lower speeds from the 100km/h default, which has led to occurrences of inconsistent limits or inappropriate speed limits that are no longer suitable for the road environment and conditions.”

Council’s decision to reduce speed limits follows extended public engagement with the community, including an initial online survey and a formal engagement period for people to make written submissions.

Mr Peel said there was a high level of public interest in the issue.

“The online survey had 740 participants and we received 98 submissions during formal engagement. The majority of public feedback supported lowering speed limits on rural roads,” he said.

The reduced speed limits will come into effect following a public notification period and the formal ratification of the updated Land Transport Bylaw, expected at the Council meeting on 14 August.

Council will undertake a review of speed limits of the district’s urban roads in the 2019/20 financial year.

The full Statement of Proposal adopted by Council is available at www.horowhenua.govt.nz/Council/Have-Your-Say/Review-of-Speed-Limits-on-Rural-Roads.


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq

So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...

One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>

 

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 