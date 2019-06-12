Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funding for World Class Innovation Hub Welcomed

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 5:39 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council has welcomed the government’s $75M commitment to Callaghan Innovation that Research, Science and Innovation Minister Hon. Dr. Megan Woods presented this morning at the Gracefield Innovation Quarter site in Lower Hutt.

“The Crown’s investment supports the further development of the Gracefield Innovation Quarter right here in the heart of Technology Valley,” says Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace.

“This is fantastic news for the business community who will benefit through more assistance for research and development, accelerating economic growth and supporting the development of start-up companies and innovative technologies.

It is also heartening to know that the scientific staff working at the Gracefield Innovation Quarter will now have a better quality working environment equal to their international reputation.

“Lower Hutt is a hub of science, technology and innovation. The Gracefield Innovation Quarter is an incredible asset not only for the Wellington region but for the whole country. This investment strengthens the future of science research

and gives a very positive message to businesses that they will be supported to expand.

“Companies will benefit from the scientific and commercial skills of Callaghan Innovation to commercialise products and ideas which has a very positive impact on New Zealand’s economy,” says Mayor Wallace

“Callaghan Innovation is pleased to be working with the Technology Valley Forum to connect innovators across the Hutt Valley and beyond. There are significant opportunities for the Hutt Valley region to collaborate, increase expenditure on research



and development, and contribute to improved economic growth for the region. The investment in Gracefield Innovation Quarter means we are well placed to assist businesses to grow their investment in research and development,

and create a vibrant, connected and supportive innovation community,” says Vic Crone Chief Executive Callaghan Innovation.

"This investment finally secures all the prerequisites for a successful technology-based local ecosystem - fundamental scientific research, business and academia. This complete ecosystem makes Technology Valley an even more attractive place to build science-based businesses,” says Chris Milne Chair Technology Valley Forum.


