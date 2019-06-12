Lime pauses for winter in Hutt Valley

As the cold weather sets in, Lime has decided to temporarily pause operations in the Hutt Valley over winter.

“Seasonality is a normal part of the electric scooter industry, and we intend to resume our premium service later in the year when the weather is warmer,” says Lime New Zealand Public Affairs Manager Lauren Mentjox.

“We deeply value the relationships we have built with our partners in Lower Hutt and Upper Hutt since we launched in December and we will continue to work with them.”

Since Lime launched in Lower Hutt and Upper Hutt in December, more than 52,283 riders have taken 225,731 trips in the region.

Ms Mentjox said as the urban mobility leader in New Zealand, Lime remains committed to serving the Wellington region with an integrated scooter service for the long term.

Lime will be available until Monday 17 June in the Hutt Valley.







