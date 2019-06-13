Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Double fatal crash in Oamaru

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 8:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Two people have died following a crash in Oamaru last night.

The single vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of TY Duncan Rd and Shortland Rd, Oamaru North at about 11pm.

Three people were in the car at the time of the crash, two died and one received critical injuries and was transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit are examining scene and the investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Cordons remain in place at TY Duncan Road and Shortland Road and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

ENDS



