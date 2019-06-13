Double fatal crash in Oamaru
Thursday, 13 June 2019, 8:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people have died following a crash in Oamaru last
night.
The single vehicle crash occurred at the
intersection of TY Duncan Rd and Shortland Rd, Oamaru North
at about 11pm.
Three people were in the car at the time of
the crash, two died and one received critical injuries and
was transported to hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit are
examining scene and the investigation into the circumstances
of the crash is ongoing.
Cordons remain in place at TY
Duncan Road and Shortland Road and motorists are asked to
avoid the
area.
