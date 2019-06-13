Urgent Community response meeting



As a result of several racist attacks around the Auckland area in the last several weeks, we have called an urgent public meeting for this Saturday, 15 June at 1pm, at the Sandringham Community Centre,” said Tāmaki Anti-Fascist Action spokesperson Azad Khan.

“There was an unprovoked attack in broad daylight on a man in Sandringham last week. This is alarming. We have had several other reports of Islamophobic attacks. As a community we must unite and stand firm against intolerance and hate. As a community we must work together to keep people safe.”

“At the same time, we want a commitment from political leaders and police to take the threat of white supremacy, racism and Islamophobia seriously. The Sandringaham attack happened in the Prime Minister’s own electorate, in one of New Zealand’s most ethnically diverse neighbourhoods.”

“These attacks are totally unacceptable and must be met with a unified response. We are asking people from across the community to join us to discuss practical ways to keep our community safe from racist attacks and to connect people up.”

“The March 15 attacks were not an isolated incident, but part of a global network of white supremacist terrorists and rising fascism. Street attacks like the one in Sandringham are on the same continuum of racist violence. The response to this must be a swift, unequivocal and united rejection of racism by all of us in Aotearoa.”







