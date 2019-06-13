10 year anniversary for iconic Wellington event

13 June 2019



In the past ten years the Fabric-a-brac event has raised tens of thousands of dollars for Hospice and helped precious sewing and fabric items find a new home.

It all started in Wellington in 2009, with events held since then in Auckland, Taranaki, Palmerston North and even Adelaide and Sydney. The event has raised at least $70,000 for Hospice in total.

The event was created when founder Josie Brennan’s mother went into a rest home. “I looked around and realised she had more fabric than I was ever going to be able to use. I thought, if I am in this position, there are probably other people too…”

Fabric-a-brac allows anyone to have a table of sewing-related items that they no longer need. The on-site café sells tea, coffee and sweet treats, and a huge table of donated fabric, all to raise money for Hospice. The event is free.

From antique 1920s lace collars, vintage patterns and buttons rescued from Lyttleton after the Christchurch earthquake, over the past decade the event has pulled together home sewers and independent businesses to showcase a huge variety of hard-to-come-by items.

“The event, because of its focus, really brings fabric-lovers together into a community that doesn’t normally exist,” says Deb Dornbusch, Wellington co-ordinator. “We know the vibe and friendliness of the event is what brings stallholders and customers back time and time again.”

Fabric-a-brac (Wellington)



10am to 2pm, Saturday 22 June 2019



St Anne’s church hall, Emmett St, Newtown, Wellington



ends







© Scoop Media

