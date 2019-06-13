Call for community feedback on eight township plans

The NZ Transport Agency is encouraging people along Northland’s Twin Coast Discovery Route to drop in to our community information sessions to give feedback on the potential improvement options being proposed for their townships.

The Transport Agency will present potential improvement options for Awanui, Horeke, Rawene, Kohukohu, Dargaville, Kaikohe, Kawakawa and Moerewa.

Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult says work undertaken in 2016-2017 identified areas for improvement along the 800km Twin Coast Discovery Route to help grow Northland’s economy through safer, reliable and accessible journeys.

“We are seeking community feedback to help us understand which options for improvement are important to the local community and why,” says Ms Hori-Hoult.

Funding is for the development of the township plans and each plan will require further funding for implementation.

Community drop-in sessions will be held in:

Horeke

When: Thursday 20 June 2019

Location: Mataitaua Marae

632 Rangiahua Rd, Horeke

Okaihau

Time: 1pm to 7.30pm

Kohukohu

When: Thursday 20 June 2019

Location: Kohukohu Fire Station, 24 Beach Road, Kohukohu

Time: 3.30pm to 7.30pm

Awanui

When: Friday 21 June 2019

Location: Northland Riders’ Club, 99 State Highway 1, Awanui

Time: 3.30pm to 7.30pm







Rawene

When: Friday 21 June 2019

Location: RAD Building, 11 Parnell Road, Rawene

Time: 3.30pm to 7.30pm

Moerewa

When: Tuesday 25 June 2019

Location: Te Punawai Centre,

Corner of Main Road and Marshall Street, Moerewa

Time: 3.30pm to 7.30pm

Kawakawa

When: Tuesday 25 June 2019

Location: 121 Gillies Street, Kawakawa

Time: 3.30pm to 7.30pm

Kaikohe

When: Thursday 27 June 2019

Location: Akau Studios,

8 Dickeson Street, Kaikohe

Time: 3.30pm to 7.30pm

Dargaville

When: Wednesday 3 July 2019

Location: Northern Wairoa Memorial Hall,

37 Hokianga Road, Dargaville

Time: 3.30pm to 7.30pm

For more on the Twin Coast Discovery Route go to https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/connecting-northland/twin-coast-discovery-route/ or you can email the project team directly with your feedback at northlandproject@nzta.govt.nz

