Call for community feedback on eight township plans

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 9:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

The NZ Transport Agency is encouraging people along Northland’s Twin Coast Discovery Route to drop in to our community information sessions to give feedback on the potential improvement options being proposed for their townships.

The Transport Agency will present potential improvement options for Awanui, Horeke, Rawene, Kohukohu, Dargaville, Kaikohe, Kawakawa and Moerewa.

Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult says work undertaken in 2016-2017 identified areas for improvement along the 800km Twin Coast Discovery Route to help grow Northland’s economy through safer, reliable and accessible journeys.

“We are seeking community feedback to help us understand which options for improvement are important to the local community and why,” says Ms Hori-Hoult.

Funding is for the development of the township plans and each plan will require further funding for implementation.

Community drop-in sessions will be held in:

Horeke
When: Thursday 20 June 2019
Location: Mataitaua Marae
632 Rangiahua Rd, Horeke
Okaihau
Time: 1pm to 7.30pm

Kohukohu
When: Thursday 20 June 2019
Location: Kohukohu Fire Station, 24 Beach Road, Kohukohu
Time: 3.30pm to 7.30pm

Awanui
When: Friday 21 June 2019
Location: Northland Riders’ Club, 99 State Highway 1, Awanui
Time: 3.30pm to 7.30pm



Rawene
When: Friday 21 June 2019
Location: RAD Building, 11 Parnell Road, Rawene
Time: 3.30pm to 7.30pm

Moerewa
When: Tuesday 25 June 2019
Location: Te Punawai Centre,
Corner of Main Road and Marshall Street, Moerewa
Time: 3.30pm to 7.30pm

Kawakawa
When: Tuesday 25 June 2019
Location: 121 Gillies Street, Kawakawa
Time: 3.30pm to 7.30pm

Kaikohe
When: Thursday 27 June 2019
Location: Akau Studios,
8 Dickeson Street, Kaikohe
Time: 3.30pm to 7.30pm

Dargaville
When: Wednesday 3 July 2019
Location: Northern Wairoa Memorial Hall,
37 Hokianga Road, Dargaville
Time: 3.30pm to 7.30pm

For more on the Twin Coast Discovery Route go to https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/connecting-northland/twin-coast-discovery-route/ or you can email the project team directly with your feedback at northlandproject@nzta.govt.nz
Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:
• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic
• Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl
• Twitter: twitter.com/nztaakl
• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz
• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

