Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police and Pacific Detector Dog Handlers graduate today

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 11:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Six new detector dogs are set to start work in New Zealand and the Pacific on the hunt for narcotics, dodgy cash or firearms and explosives after they and their handlers graduate from the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre today.

The officers will be working in Wellington, Christchurch, Hawke’s Bay, Fiji and Tonga.

Three of the New Zealand officers are experienced handlers qualifying with new dogs, while the fourth, Senior Constable Bridget Rickard, is qualifying for the first time as part of her role at the Dog Training Centre. She’s also the first female New Zealand Police officer to qualify as a detector dog handler. The two officers from Fiji and Tonga are first time handlers.

Inspector Todd Southall, National Coordinator: Police Dogs, says passing the qualification course is a significant achievement for handlers, no matter if it’s with their first dog or with their tenth.

“Highly trained dogs and handlers have a vital job for us in drugs or firearms and explosives detection work,” he says.

Today’s graduation is also another important part of the Pacific Detector Dog Programme building capability in the breeding of police dogs and the training of dog handlers in Fiji, Tonga, Samoa and Cook Islands jurisdictions.
The programme is supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and draws on the expertise of New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs Service staff.

Graduating today are:
• Senior Constable Bruce Lamb and Luther (13 months), Christchurch. He joined Police in 1978 and has worked in Christchurch ever since, with 32 years in Dog Section. His previous patrol dogs were Rebel, Sabre, Finn, Maca and Gage who was fatally shot in 2010, and first detector dog was Mylo with the pair becoming national detector dog champions in 2014.
• Senior Constable Grant Diver and Ky (16 months), Hawke’s Bay. He’s been in police 36 years and all but three years as a dog handler in Eastern District. He’s had several patrol dogs and two detector dogs who were German Shepherds. Ky is his first Labrador detector dog.
• Senior Constable Hamish Todd and firearms detector dog King (16 months), Wellington. He joined Police in 1986 and has been a dog handler since 1995. He’s worked three patrol dogs, three explosives detector dogs and three firearms detector dogs.
• Senior Constable Bridget Rickard and Luey (13 months), Police Dog Training Centre. She’s been in police 28 years working frontline, Intelligence, community policing and training roles in Northland, Auckland, the Hutt, RNZPC and at the DTC. This is Senior Constable Rickard’s first detector dog qualification, although she’s no stranger to dogs having fostered many police pups and is actively involved in helping with training detector dogs.
• Constable Neumi Waqanokonoko and Kaleb (16 months) from Fiji Police. This first time handler joined the national Fire Brigade in 2010 and served for six years before joining the Fiji Police in 2016.
• Constable Samuel Pekipaki and Kode (16 months) from Tonga Police. This first time handler joined Tonga Police in 2012.



The K and L litter dogs are all New Zealand Police bred dogs. Ky, Kaleb and King are brothers and Kode is their sister. Kanga, another sibling, is working in the Northern Territories while Kiwi is a breeding dog for Border Force in Australia.

Kaleb will be heading to Fiji with Constable Waqanokonoko while Constable Pekipaki is taking over another detector dog already in Tonga.

Luther and Luey are brothers. Luey is also heading to Fiji to work.

ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 