Eleven arrested following methamphetamine operation

Eleven people have been arrested as a result of an investigation into the sale and distribution of Methamphetamine in the Palmerston North area.

Members of the Palmerston North-based Nomad gang were among those arrested, including the vice president.

Together, the group face in excess of 60 charges following the termination that saw several addresses searched.

Methamphetamine, a firearm, ammunition and a taser were among the items seized.

Detective Sergeant Johnny Oram, of the Manawatu Organised Crime Unit, says the operation has been running since February this year and further arrests were likely.

“Gangs and Methamphetamine go hand-in-hand, and the harm they cause to the community is substantial.

“We want to be clear that Police are determined to reduce their influence over the venerable members of society that they prey on and profit from.”

Six men, aged 51, 48, 47, 43, 35 and 24 and five women, aged 47, 45, 42, 30, and 28 appeared in Palmerston North District Court yesterday and today.

Eight were remanded in custody to re-appear in July.

