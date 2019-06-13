Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Blessing of the Fleet Sat - 22 June 2019

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 1:51 pm
Press Release: Jacquetta Bell


Nelson’s annual Blessing of the Fishing Fleet is scheduled for Saturday June 22 at 12.30pm on Wakefield Quay.

This is the 19th year the blessing has been held, and organiser Seafarers’ Memorial Trust spokesman Mike Smith says the event is unique in New Zealand.

“While blessings like this have been held in ports around the world for centuries, we have developed this event in Nelson over the last two decades and it has earned its place as one of the significant community events of the year,” he said. “The port and the fishing sector are an integral part of our Nelson community and this colourful ceremony on the waterfront is truly valued by families. It’s an opportunity to wish the fleet well for the coming season and to remember lives that have been lost.”

There will be the usual fireworks on Friday night (June 21) from 6.30pm, with viewing from the waterfront and the port hills.

On Saturday the Motueka Brass Band will play from 12.30pm at the Seafarers’ Memorial, while the fishing boats line up along Wakefield Quay. The blessing ceremony will begin at 1pm, with MC Richard Griffin introducing the dignitaries and the clergy, Father Bill Warwick, Reverend Emmanuel Vallaidam and Archdeacon Andy Joseph.

Music will be provided the Nelson College for Girls Choir with Smokefreerockquest winner Estella Romagnoli as one of the soloists. The service concludes with wreath laying and one minute of silence followed by the ringing of the ship’s bell and ships’ horms.

The Rotary Club of Nelson will be offering a cook-up of fish and chips, there will be an auction of the Catch of the Day and displays from Port Nelson’s new tug, Coastguard and the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter.

The Blessing of the Fleet is a free community event, however the public will be asked to make a donation to the Seafarers’ Memorial Trust, to be used in community projects.

If Saturday is wet the Blessing of the Fleet will be held on Sunday 23 June.

Postponement will be broadcast on More FM and The Breeze.

ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Jacquetta Bell on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 