Local elections candidate workshops in Horowhenua

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Thursday 13 June 2019

If you have thought about local politics and having a say in the future of your district, then find out more about standing as a candidate to become a community board member, a councillor or even a mayor.

Horowhenua District Council will be holding workshops for prospective candidates in this year’s local government elections at 5:30pm on Tuesday 25 June at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton, and at 5:30pm on Thursday 27 June in Council Chambers at 126 Oxford Street in Levin.

“This is an opportunity for people interested in standing in the 2019 elections to learn more about the nomination and election processes and the roles of councils and elected members. It’s also a chance to have any questions answered,” says David Clapperton, Chief Executive of Horowhenua District Council.

“We are encouraging anyone who wants to make a difference in the local community to stand. After all, local government and local democracy are fundamental to our community and provide the opportunity for everyone’s voice to be heard. The mayor and councillors are elected to be community leaders and to represent the views and interests of all citizens.”

The local government sector plays an important role. In addition to giving citizens a say in how their communities are run, councils own a broad range of community assets worth more than $120 billion. These include 90 per cent of New Zealand's road network, the bulk of the country's water and waste water networks, and libraries, recreation and community facilities. Council expenditure is approximately $9.8 billion dollars, representing approximately four per cent of Gross Domestic Product and 11 per cent of all public expenditure.



“We need a range of elected members of different ages, ethnicities and backgrounds to represent the diversity of our community,” said Mr Clapperton.

“Anyone over the age of 18 can stand for election as long as they are a New Zealand citizen and enrolled on the electoral roll.”

Nominations for candidates for the 11 positions available on Horowhenua District Council and the five elected positions available on the Foxton Community Board open on 19 July 2019 and close on 16 August 2019. Voting papers will be sent out from 20 September 2019 and must be received by the electoral officer by noon on Election Day, 12 October 2019.

For further information on standing as a candidate visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz, www.vote2019.co.nz or contact your electoral officer.

