UPDATE: Fatal crash, Waiouru Military Area, Ruapehu District

Police can now confirm one person has died following a crash on SH1, Waiouru Military Area, Ruapehu District.

Emergency services were called around 11.45am.

The crash involved three vehicles and several people were injured.

Two helicopters were dispatched from Taupo and one from Palmerston North.

The road is now open.

The road is now open.

Motorists are advised avoid the area and drive to the conditions.











