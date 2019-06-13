Horizons staff on standby to open Moutoa floodgates



Horizons Regional Council river management staff will be keeping a close eye on river levels across the region overnight, with Manawatū River level predictions signalling a possible Moutoa floodgate operation tomorrow morning.

Horizons investigations and design manager Jon Bell says rain in the Tararua and Manawatū catchments has seen river levels rise.

“At this stage it is predicted to peak at approximately 4.8m at the Manawatū at Teachers’ College recorder site at 2am Friday morning. Experience from previous events tells us this is may translate into requiring a gate operation at Moutoa at approximately 8am tomorrow morning.

“We are in the process of notifying landowners in the spillway of the potential closure and will have gate operation crews on site early tomorrow morning.”

“We will of course be keeping an eye on all river systems overnight to ensure we are prepared to respond as necessary,” says Mr Bell.

Members of the public are advised to take care while driving and check the New Zealand Transport Authority’s website, https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/8 for information on road conditions.

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz.

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz.







