A Clamtastic Collaboration to raise awareness

Kiwi menstrual cup company The Hello Cup has teamed up with Melbourne water ballet troupe The Clams to help spread awareness about sustainable period options and support efforts against period poverty.

Period poverty, and the waste produced by single-use period products, are both topics that have long been ignored but the tide is finally starting to turn, says Hello Cup co-founder Robyn McLean.

“People are realising there are more sustainable ways to manage periods and menstrual cups are a big part of that. A single cup lasts for years, so they’re a much more environmentally friendly choice. They also save the user a huge amount of money over time compared to single-use options and we believe they have massive potential to play a real role in helping to reduce period poverty.”

Aware that not all menstrual cups were made equal, Robyn founded Hello Cup with her best friend and registered nurse, Mary Bond in 2017. “Hello Cups have a unique design which makes them really comfortable. Also, Hello Cups last for at least five years, which means each cup saves an average of 1800 single use items from landfill,” says Mary.

After discovering The Clams online, Hello Cup approached them about working together. The result is a Limited Edition red “Hello Clams Cup”. A percentage of profits from the collaboration will support the work of non-profit group One Girl.

“We adore everything The Clams stand for and their light-hearted approach to tackling serious topics such as periods and women’s rights,” says Robyn. “We knew they were the perfect fit for us. Talking about periods doesn’t mean you can’t have fun at the same time, so this collaboration is a dream come true.”







Clam Producer Francis van Beek says the troupe were excited about embarking on a collaboration that gives back.

“We think the Hello Cup is clamtastic and it’s an honour to have our own limited edition cup. As Melbourne’s least professional, feminist water ballet team we’re all about celebrating women while challenging the issues and stigmas that hold them back. The opportunity to talk about periods while supporting an organisation like One Girl is bloody brilliant!"

One Girl CEO Sarah Ireland says the collaboration will help them with the work they do tackling the barriers that prevent many girls from accessing education.

“Around the world, a lack of proper sanitation facilities, education about menstrual hygiene, and affordable sanitary items mean many girls are missing out on school when they get their period. But we're working to change that! We love that by purchasing a Hello Clams Cup, you are also helping One Girl empower women and girls by providing quality education programs and safe and dignified periods!”

The limited edition Hello Clams Cup comes in three sizes and is available now via: www.thehellocup.com

