Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Clamtastic Collaboration to raise awareness

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 4:19 pm
Press Release: The Clams

Kiwi menstrual cup company The Hello Cup has teamed up with Melbourne water ballet troupe The Clams to help spread awareness about sustainable period options and support efforts against period poverty.

Period poverty, and the waste produced by single-use period products, are both topics that have long been ignored but the tide is finally starting to turn, says Hello Cup co-founder Robyn McLean.

“People are realising there are more sustainable ways to manage periods and menstrual cups are a big part of that. A single cup lasts for years, so they’re a much more environmentally friendly choice. They also save the user a huge amount of money over time compared to single-use options and we believe they have massive potential to play a real role in helping to reduce period poverty.”

Aware that not all menstrual cups were made equal, Robyn founded Hello Cup with her best friend and registered nurse, Mary Bond in 2017. “Hello Cups have a unique design which makes them really comfortable. Also, Hello Cups last for at least five years, which means each cup saves an average of 1800 single use items from landfill,” says Mary.

After discovering The Clams online, Hello Cup approached them about working together. The result is a Limited Edition red “Hello Clams Cup”. A percentage of profits from the collaboration will support the work of non-profit group One Girl.

“We adore everything The Clams stand for and their light-hearted approach to tackling serious topics such as periods and women’s rights,” says Robyn. “We knew they were the perfect fit for us. Talking about periods doesn’t mean you can’t have fun at the same time, so this collaboration is a dream come true.”



Clam Producer Francis van Beek says the troupe were excited about embarking on a collaboration that gives back.

“We think the Hello Cup is clamtastic and it’s an honour to have our own limited edition cup. As Melbourne’s least professional, feminist water ballet team we’re all about celebrating women while challenging the issues and stigmas that hold them back. The opportunity to talk about periods while supporting an organisation like One Girl is bloody brilliant!"

One Girl CEO Sarah Ireland says the collaboration will help them with the work they do tackling the barriers that prevent many girls from accessing education.

“Around the world, a lack of proper sanitation facilities, education about menstrual hygiene, and affordable sanitary items mean many girls are missing out on school when they get their period. But we're working to change that! We love that by purchasing a Hello Clams Cup, you are also helping One Girl empower women and girls by providing quality education programs and safe and dignified periods!”

The limited edition Hello Clams Cup comes in three sizes and is available now via: www.thehellocup.com

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from The Clams on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 