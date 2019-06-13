Arrests after search warrants in Otago

Acting Detective Sergeant Reece MUNRO – Southern District Intelligence Coordinator:

Police have arrested 8 people following eight search warrants executed across the Oamaru and Dunedin area on 10 June 2019.

They seized cannabis, methamphetamine, MDMA, ammunition and a little over $10,000 in cash.

The narcotic detector dog and Armed Offenders Squad assisted with the warrants.

Among those arrested, a 52 year old Mongrel Mob member and a 49 year old Dunedin female have appeared earlier this week at the Dunedin District Court.

"I would like to take the time to ask those who engage in this type of offending, if they actually stop and consider the detrimental impact their actions is having upon the community in which they and their families live," says District Intelligence Coordinator Acting Detective Sergeant Reece Munro.

Enquiries are continuing and further search warrants are expected.

"The New Zealand public act as the eyes and ears for the New Zealand Police, and we appreciate their support in reporting any offending,' he says.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact their local police.

Alternatively, if you want to contact police anonymously, please phone Crime Stoppers, 0800 555 111.











© Scoop Media

