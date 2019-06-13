Rakaiatane Road project on schedule – Closures from Monday



Gisborne District Council would like to remind the public about the road closures and disruption to traffic leading up to the closure of Hirini Street next week.

As announced by Minister for Regional Economic Development Shane Jones last week, the upgrade of Rakaiatane Road is one of Tairāwhiti’s fully-funded Provincial Growth Fund projects.

Council contractors are working around the clock this week to remove and replace the road surface from the Eastland Port’s C3 gate to the intersection with Crawford Road.

Hirini Street and De Lautour Road to be closed for up to five days

From Monday 17 June up to Friday 21 June, Hirini Street will be closed from the intersection by the Mobil petrol station to Crawford Road. Contractors will replace the road surface between 7am and 7pm.

All traffic including logging trucks will be diverted down Crawford Road.

Due to the diversion and to ease congestion along Wainui Road, the section of De Lautour Road between Wainui Road (SH35) and Rutene Road for will also be closed for the same period.

Residents will still be able to access their properties, but only from Rutene Road.

Stop/go traffic control will be in place on SH35 (Wainui Road) during this period to manage congestion.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes on SH35 (Wainui Road) and should take alternative routes wherever possible.

The work on this project is weather dependent. Estimated dates for each section are as follows:

Section 1: Port’s C3 gate to Crawford Road – 9 June to 16 June

Section 2: Hirini Street from Crawford Road to Wainui Road - 17 June to 21 June

(Hirini Street will be closed and a detour will be in place, as shown below)

