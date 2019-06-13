Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rakaiatane Road project on schedule – Closures from Monday

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 5:32 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council


Gisborne District Council would like to remind the public about the road closures and disruption to traffic leading up to the closure of Hirini Street next week.

As announced by Minister for Regional Economic Development Shane Jones last week, the upgrade of Rakaiatane Road is one of Tairāwhiti’s fully-funded Provincial Growth Fund projects.

Council contractors are working around the clock this week to remove and replace the road surface from the Eastland Port’s C3 gate to the intersection with Crawford Road.

Hirini Street and De Lautour Road to be closed for up to five days

From Monday 17 June up to Friday 21 June, Hirini Street will be closed from the intersection by the Mobil petrol station to Crawford Road. Contractors will replace the road surface between 7am and 7pm.

All traffic including logging trucks will be diverted down Crawford Road.

Due to the diversion and to ease congestion along Wainui Road, the section of De Lautour Road between Wainui Road (SH35) and Rutene Road for will also be closed for the same period.

Residents will still be able to access their properties, but only from Rutene Road.

Stop/go traffic control will be in place on SH35 (Wainui Road) during this period to manage congestion.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes on SH35 (Wainui Road) and should take alternative routes wherever possible.

The work on this project is weather dependent. Estimated dates for each section are as follows:

Section 1: Port’s C3 gate to Crawford Road – 9 June to 16 June

Section 2: Hirini Street from Crawford Road to Wainui Road - 17 June to 21 June

(Hirini Street will be closed and a detour will be in place, as shown below)

Ngā mihi




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 