Serious crash, Pukehamoamoa, Hastings District
Friday, 14 June 2019, 8:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious
single-vehicle crash on Taihape Road, Pukehamoamoa, Hastings
District.
Police were alerted to the crash around
7.50am.
The road is closed and diversions are in
place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
The
Serious Crash Unit are at the
scene.
