Manawatū River levels continue to be monitored

Horizons Regional Council investigations and design manager Jon Bell says that the Manawatū River at our Teachers’ College recorder site peaked at 4.6 metres at 2am this morning. This is slightly lower than predicted and means that the Moutoa floodgates have remained closed for now.

“We will continue to monitor levels at Moutoa where we expect the flood to peak at lunchtime today,” says Mr Bell.



