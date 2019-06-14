UPDATE: Fatal crash, Pukehamoamoa, Hastings District
Friday, 14 June 2019, 10:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person has died following a
crash on Taihape Road, Pukehamoamoa, Hastings District this
morning.
Emergency services were called around
7.50am.
The crash involved one vehicle.
The road remains
closed and diversions are in
place.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall
to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.
Register for ScoopPro
Find out more