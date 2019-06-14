Population projections: Advice to users

Stats NZ has published tables with advice on the suitability of the latest population projections as an indication of future population change in the short and long term. These indications are based on the estimated population change since 2013, and do not currently incorporate revisions from the new external migration estimates or 2018 Census of Population and Dwellings.

Here are the updated pages:

National population projections: 2016(base)–2068

Subnational population projections: 2013(base)–2043 update









