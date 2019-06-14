Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appointment of Crown Monitor represents opportunity

Friday, 14 June 2019, 1:28 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

Canterbury DHB welcomes Health Minister Dr David Clark’s decision to appoint a Crown Monitor.

Board Chair Dr John Wood says the appointment of Dr Lester Levy as Crown Monitor will provide additional support to the work the DHB is undertaking to improve its financial performance.

“The DHB continues to respond to a number of unique and long-term challenges, including the aftermath of the earthquakes and our redevelopment needs, as well as the recent impacts of the 15 March terrorist attacks.

“Reaching a stronger financial position will ensure that Canterbury DHB is better positioned to respond to these challenges.

"Financial sustainability and complex funding requirements require a joint approach. Canterbury DHB continues to work with the Ministry of Health, and also external consultants, EY, to strengthen our ongoing work and future planning to improve our sustainability and we now have a better relationship platform on which to build. Dr Levy’s input into this work will be valuable.

“Following the Minister’s visit to meet with DHB members this week, the announcement of a Crown Monitor to be added to the Board creates a great opportunity to ensure that the Government and Canterbury DHB are well aligned in their understanding of the complexity of the Canterbury health landscape.

“I appreciate the consideration the Government has put into selecting Dr Levy as Crown Monitor, recognising his extensive skills and experience that will now support the Board in navigating the challenges we will continue to face.



“As Chair of the Board I welcome the appointment of the Crown Monitor to the DHB to support our continued focus on the health and wellbeing of the Canterbury community,” says Dr Wood.

Dr Lester Levy says he is looking forward to the opportunity to provide extra support to Canterbury DHB.

“I have a deep respect and empathy for the people of Canterbury. The DHB has admirably responded to the earthquakes and the recent terror attack. I will be undertaking my role with this important context in mind.

“I have over 40 years of experience working in the health sector in a range of challenging leadership and governance roles, dealing with large scale, wide-ranging and complex issues.

“As Chair of Auckland, Waitemata and Counties Manukau DHBs, I worked closely with my Board colleagues, management and staff to improve clinical and financial performance. I also provided oversight on the development of the long-term investment plan for the Northern region, addressing future infrastructure needs.

“Given my background and experience, as well as the challenges I’ve dealt with, I believe I have a sound strategic overview of the sector complexities, as well as the opportunities provided by new technologies and contemporary models of care.

“I am committed to using my skills and experience to provide constructive input to the Board. The Minister of Health has made it clear that he expects me to assist the DHB to strengthen its financial performance and sustainability, as well as future redevelopment plans,” says Dr Levy.

© Scoop Media

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 