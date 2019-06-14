Appointment of Crown Monitor represents opportunity

Canterbury DHB welcomes Health Minister Dr David Clark’s decision to appoint a Crown Monitor.

Board Chair Dr John Wood says the appointment of Dr Lester Levy as Crown Monitor will provide additional support to the work the DHB is undertaking to improve its financial performance.

“The DHB continues to respond to a number of unique and long-term challenges, including the aftermath of the earthquakes and our redevelopment needs, as well as the recent impacts of the 15 March terrorist attacks.

“Reaching a stronger financial position will ensure that Canterbury DHB is better positioned to respond to these challenges.

"Financial sustainability and complex funding requirements require a joint approach. Canterbury DHB continues to work with the Ministry of Health, and also external consultants, EY, to strengthen our ongoing work and future planning to improve our sustainability and we now have a better relationship platform on which to build. Dr Levy’s input into this work will be valuable.

“Following the Minister’s visit to meet with DHB members this week, the announcement of a Crown Monitor to be added to the Board creates a great opportunity to ensure that the Government and Canterbury DHB are well aligned in their understanding of the complexity of the Canterbury health landscape.

“I appreciate the consideration the Government has put into selecting Dr Levy as Crown Monitor, recognising his extensive skills and experience that will now support the Board in navigating the challenges we will continue to face.







“As Chair of the Board I welcome the appointment of the Crown Monitor to the DHB to support our continued focus on the health and wellbeing of the Canterbury community,” says Dr Wood.

Dr Lester Levy says he is looking forward to the opportunity to provide extra support to Canterbury DHB.

“I have a deep respect and empathy for the people of Canterbury. The DHB has admirably responded to the earthquakes and the recent terror attack. I will be undertaking my role with this important context in mind.

“I have over 40 years of experience working in the health sector in a range of challenging leadership and governance roles, dealing with large scale, wide-ranging and complex issues.

“As Chair of Auckland, Waitemata and Counties Manukau DHBs, I worked closely with my Board colleagues, management and staff to improve clinical and financial performance. I also provided oversight on the development of the long-term investment plan for the Northern region, addressing future infrastructure needs.

“Given my background and experience, as well as the challenges I’ve dealt with, I believe I have a sound strategic overview of the sector complexities, as well as the opportunities provided by new technologies and contemporary models of care.

“I am committed to using my skills and experience to provide constructive input to the Board. The Minister of Health has made it clear that he expects me to assist the DHB to strengthen its financial performance and sustainability, as well as future redevelopment plans,” says Dr Levy.



© Scoop Media