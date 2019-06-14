Traffic delays following crash in Seaview

Lower Hutt Police are attending a crash at the intersection of Port Road and Seaview Road in Seaview and there are traffic delays due to the crash.

The crash was reported to Police shortly after 1.40pm and involved a car and a pedestrian.

One person has serious injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency services respond to the crash.

