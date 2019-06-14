Traffic delays following crash in Seaview
Friday, 14 June 2019, 2:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Lower Hutt Police are attending a crash at the
intersection of Port Road and Seaview Road in Seaview and
there are traffic delays due to the crash.
The crash was
reported to Police shortly after 1.40pm and involved a car
and a pedestrian.
One person has serious injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency
services respond to the
crash.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall
to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.
Register for ScoopPro
Find out more