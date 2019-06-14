Police charge man over fatal Queen Street crash

Auckland City Police have charged a man in connection with a fatal crash between a car and bicycle on Queen Street on 26 May.

Geoffrey Arthur Burridge, 59, was critically injured as a result of the crash and later passed away in hospital.

Police have now charged a 30-year-old man with excess breath alcohol causing death.

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on 19 June.

As this matter is before the Courts, Police are unable to comment further.

