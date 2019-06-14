Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ahi Kā reaches for the stars in Matariki celebrations

Friday, 14 June 2019, 2:52 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Friday 14 June


The Wellington Waterfront will be set alight Friday 21 June with ahi (fire), kai (food), and entertainment from over 30 musical groups, artists and performers for Ahi Kā – a celebration of Matariki, the Māori New Year.

Students from nine schools around the capital will form a stream of light around the waterfront that will launch Ahi Kā. They will parade around Whairepo Lagoon with lanterns they’ve created, acknowledging the life-giving streams that travel under our city and converge in the harbour, and are reflected by the seven to nine sisters above that form the Matariki star cluster.

There’ll also be music performers, kapa haka, dance, and poi demonstrations, as well as food trucks, toasted marshmallows, an outdoor cinematic event, art installations and light shows, plus street entertainers.

Mayor Justin Lester says making sure Matariki and Ahi Kā are major events in the capital’s diary is important as it reflects how the country is embracing tangata whenua and our combined history.

“We want Wellingtonians to come together at Ahi Kā, to celebrate the Māori New Year by reflecting on the past and what’s ahead, learning about what Matariki means, and experiencing some of the amazing local talent on show.”

One of the performing groups on the Matariki Stage is Taita Clubhouse – a place for at-risk young people, coordinated by former Upper Hutt Posse band member Bennett Pomana.

Bennett says taking part in Ahi Kā is a great experience for all involved – and is even more significant as they are part of the Matariki celebrations.



“The Taita Clubhouse is a creative space for young people to come to when life can be tough, it’s somewhere to be creative, escape, and be themselves. Having this as something to aim for has been a real motivator, and they’ve been practising really hard.”

Bennett says their music varies from pop to hip hop, and some is a bit of a mishmash – but it comes from the heart.

“They’re really excited about Ahi Kā and performing in public as they’re very passionate about what they do, and keen to achieve their goals – and this is one of them.”

Councillor Nicola Young, Associate Arts and Culture portfolio holder, says this is the perfect time for the event.

“This is a great celebration, and at this time of the year everyone can take part and enjoy the lights, entertainment, and festivities.”

For more information about the location, schedule and performers, visitwellington.govt.nz/matariki or https://wellington.govt.nz/events/annual-events/matariki/ahi-ka

ENDS


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 