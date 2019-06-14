45th Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Friday, 14 June 2019, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Winter Festival

As mad contraptions and costumes dreamt up in the dog days of summer emerge from workshops and snow caps the mountain peaks surrounding Lake Wakatipu, the team behind the 45th annual celebration of winter that is the Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival is as ready as it can be for the opening on Thursday 20 June, 2019.

With days to go, Festival Director Rae Baker and her team of locals, sponsors, interns and volunteers are putting the final touches on the longstanding festival’s unique blend of celebration, competition, tradition and creativity to blow away the cabin fever of a wet Autumn and embrace the winter season.

“The Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival is by Queenstown, for Queenstown, showcasing Queenstown celebrating our unique and beautiful wintery region as only Queenstown and the people who live and visit here could,” said Ms Baker.

“It takes a village, literally, each year to bring together Queenstown’s Winter Festival,” said Ms Baker.

“Days out we’re ready to share the excitement and light the fuse on our annual celebration of all that we love about the start of winter in Queenstown.”

