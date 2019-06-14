Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ashley River/Rakahuri Bridge, SH1 – night closures coming

Friday, 14 June 2019, 3:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

The NZ Transport Agency advises drivers that the Ashley River/ Rakahuri Bridge on SH1 north of Waikuku, south of Amberley, will be closed at nights for essential repairs and strengthening work in a week’s time.

• The first work period is from 8pm Saturday, 22 June to 5am Wednesday, 26 June.
• The second work period is from 8pm Saturday, 29 June to 5am Wednesday, 3 July.

The work will start at 8pm and traffic will be managed using Stop/Go until 11pm with short delays to be expected.

From 11pm to 5am the bridge will be closed to all traffic bar emergency services. During the day, travel will return to normal.

“We encourage people to plan their trips to avoid the closure or take the detour via Rangiora (see map below). It will be well sign-posted and it is suitable for heavy vehicles,” says Transport Agency Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

“If you are heading north of Christchurch, the main detour begins at Woodend, skirts around the east of Rangiora, goes over the Ashley River/ Rakahuri on the local bridge and then onto the Inland Scenic Highway towards Amberley.

“For road users north of Woodend, signage will direct you to the detour via Gressons Road. If you are heading south the main detour begins at Amberley onto the Inland Scenic Highway, over the Ashley River/ Rakahuri local road bridge to Rangiora and then onto Woodend.

“Road users south of Amberley will be directed to use Harleston Road.”

Ms Forrester thanks all users of the highway for taking care on the detour roads in the night hours and slowing down, given they may not be familiar with the inland route.



Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey.
• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic
• Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland
• Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/NZTA/CWC
• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz
• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

