Police praise public

Timaru Police have praised the actions of the people who apprehended a man after a local pharmacy was robbed today.

A 51-year-old man is due to appear in the Timaru District Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

“The members of the public who came to the assistance of the frightened pharmacy staff acted courageously,’’ says Sergeant Kevin McErlain.

“In general we don’t encourage people to take unnecessary risks but we appreciate in this instance they acted instinctively to detain the offender until we got there.”

Police would still like to speak to any witnesses to the incident that occurred at the Marchwiel Pharmacy in Selwyn Street, Timaru at about 10.30 am today.

“One of those people is a man in a white ute who was involved in the apprehension of the offender.

We would like to hear from him,” says Sgt. McErlain.

Anyone with information can call the Timaru Police on 03 684 9239 or the Police non-emergency number on 105.











© Scoop Media

