Gore burglaries may be linked

Friday, 14 June 2019, 4:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police believe two recent commercial burglaries in Gore may be linked and need the public's help to locate the offenders.

The first burglary happened on Wednesday 12 June at about 11.35pm at the Longford Tavern on Hamilton Street.

Two male offenders forced entry into the building by breaking glass panelling.

They left with 3 boxes of Jim Beam cans, a bottle of spirits and the cash till.

The following evening an offender targeted the Broughton Street Discounter on Broughton Street.

Entry was again made by breaking glass panelling.

The offender stole vape products.

“Not only were goods stolen but both these incidents are acts of significant disruption to the businesses and come with a cost for the damage caused,” says Acting Sergeant Mel Robertson.

Anyone with information can contact the Gore Police Station on 03 203 9300 or via the non-emergency 105 number or anonymously via Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.




