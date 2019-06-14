Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

BCITO launches NZ Certificate in Carpentry resources

Friday, 14 June 2019, 4:37 pm
Press Release: BCITO

New Zealand’s largest provider of construction trade apprenticeships has launched a new set of resources for apprentice carpenters. Speaking at an industry conference in Christchurch today, BCITO’s Glenn Duncan launched the resources to support businesses delivering the New Zealand Certificate in Carpentry.

“Today’s launch marks a key milestone for BCITO and our industry partners as enrolments in the New Zealand Certificate in Carpentry approach 2,000 since January. This is the culmination of thousands of hours of work to create modern, high-quality resources that we are proud to present to employers and apprentices,” says Mr Duncan.

“The rapid growth in the number of apprentices we support has meant providing updated and comprehensive resource materials to help them learn while they earn has never been more important.

“A modern workplace requires modern learning resources, so we’re adding value by giving our apprentices guides to health and safety, environmental legislation, and consumer protection best practice, on top of the core skills, tools and planning materials they need.

“The resource design complements BCITO’s shift into the use of digital tools to enhance the experience of all of our learners.”

This year is the first time the carpentry certificate it is being delivered in the workplace with the full resourcing required to translate theory into practice. The programme allows apprentices to undertake at home review and represents the most up to date learning material for the modern workplace environment.



BCITO Chief Executive Warwick Quinn says it is another example of the industry doing what it does best, training apprentices and providing them with the real-world, hands-on experience they need to become successful tradespeople.

“BCITO’s strength is in our face-to-face relationships and contact with industry, involving approximately 55,000 site visits per year. This means we know what’s important for apprentices to know in the workplace, and can provide the most relevant, modern learning resources appropriate for them to succeed,” says Mr Quinn.

“While there is currently a level of uncertainty in the sector, our work establishing standards, developing resources and organising training continues on strongly. We’re simply doing what hundreds of thousands of businesses across New Zealand do every day – putting our head down and getting on with the job.

“Workplace-based learning continues to be a major component of our Vocational Education and Training system. The provision of these resources to apprentices is yet more proof of the vital role BCITO plays in providing the skilled workforce New Zealand needs now and in the future.”

The full package of resources will be available to all new apprentices and was developed by BCITO’s in-house qualifications team in consultation with industry.


