Witnesses sought after fatal Hastings crash

"Witnesses sought after fatal Hastings crash"

Please attribute to Senior Constable Tim Rowe:

Hastings Police are seeking information following a fatal crash this morning, 14 June.

The crash, involving a green Toyota Hiace van, occurred on Taihape Road, approximately 1.5km west of Ohiti Road, Pukehamoamoa, at about 7.50am.

Emergency services attended however the male driver and sole occupant of the van sadly died at the scene.

Police would like to speak to anyone travelling along Taihape Road between 7.40am and 7.50am this morning who may have seen the van, which was heading west.

Police would also like to speak to the occupants of a light coloured or silver car, travelling east on Taihape Road towards Fernhill about 7.50am, as we believe they may have information that can assist.

Police urge anyone with information that can help this investigation to contact Hastings Police on 06 877 0609, or via the non-emergency number 105.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

