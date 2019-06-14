Death at Sandy Bay near Whangarei
Friday, 14 June 2019, 7:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Death at Sandy Bay near Whangarei"
A person has died
following an incident at Sandy Bay near
Whangarei.
Emergency services were called to the area just
after 4.30pm today.
The death has been referred to the
Coroner.
