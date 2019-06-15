Military exercise, Riverhead Forest
Saturday, 15 June 2019, 11:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A military exercise is currently under way in Riverhead
Forest, north of Auckland.
The exercise involves the blank
firing of automatic weapons.
Residents and others in the
area are advised not to be alarmed at the sound of military
gunfire.
Some areas of the forest may not be accessible to
the public.
The exercise is expected to finish about
6pm.
© Scoop Media
In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall
to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.
Register for ScoopPro
Find out more