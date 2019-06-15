Fatal crash, Towai
Police were called to a serious crash on Ford Road, Towai, about 2am, where a vehicle had been discovered off the road.
One person has died following the crash.
The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene.
Gordon Campbell: On The War Purposes Of Our Massive Defence Spend-Up
If you’re willing to believe Defence Minister Ron Mark, our defence forces will be operating in future like a high-tech version of Oxfam.
Yes, we’re going to be spending $20 billion on Defence in the years out until 2030, but allegedly… “Much of the spend has been driven by climate change,” Mark claimed with a straight face this week. More>>
Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans
Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>
Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining
The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>
Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives
A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>
Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'
Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>
'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency
“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>
Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums
Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>