Name release, Oamaru fatal crash
Saturday, 15 June 2019, 11:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the two people who died following a
crash in Oamaru on Wednesday, 12 June.
They were
17-year-old Michael Shelford Hauheni, and 16-year-old Kaylem
Rayne Webb, both of Oamaru.
Police extends its
condolences to their families.
No further comment will be
made while the crash in under
investigation.
