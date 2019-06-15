Name release, Oamaru fatal crash

Police can now name the two people who died following a crash in Oamaru on Wednesday, 12 June.

They were 17-year-old Michael Shelford Hauheni, and 16-year-old Kaylem Rayne Webb, both of Oamaru.

Police extends its condolences to their families.

No further comment will be made while the crash in under investigation.











© Scoop Media

