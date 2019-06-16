Light aircraft crash, Masterton
Sunday, 16 June 2019, 11:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Light aircraft crash, Masterton"
Emergency services are
responding to a crash involving two light aircraft near
Hughes Line, Masterton.
Police were called about
11.15am.
Initial reports suggest injuries to more than one
person.
More information will be released as it becomes
available.
ENDS
