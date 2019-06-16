National Warning: Tsunami Threat to Beach and Marine Areas

Tsunami Threat to Beach and Marine Areas

National Warning: Tsunami Threat to Beach and Marine Areas



Issued 11:37 16 June 2019

This message is current and replaces all/any previous messages for this event.

The Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management (MCDEM) has issued a tsunami warning (beach and marine threat) following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake located in the Kermadec Islands region.

Unusually strong and hazardous currents and unpredictable surges are expected near the shore. This means a threat to beach, harbour, estuary and small boat activities.

The severity of currents and surges will vary within a particular coastal area and over the period this warning is in effect.

Current assessments indicate that coastal inundation (flooding of land areas near the shore) is not expected but this assessment may change.

The first tsunami activity may not be the most significant. Tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this warning is cancelled.

People in the above coastal areas should:

1. Listen to the radio and/or TV for updates and NZCivilDefence Twitter

2. Listen to local Civil Defence authorities

3. Stay out of the water (sea, rivers and estuaries, this includes boats)

4. Stay off beaches and shore areas

5. Do not go sightseeing

6. Share this information with family, neighbours and friends

Only messages issued by the Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management represent the official warning status for New Zealand. Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) messages do not represent the official warning status for New Zealand.

This warning will remain in effect until a cancellation message is issued by the Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management.







