Masterton District Council: Aircraft incident

MEDIA STATEMENT
1:15pm, 16 June 2019
Aircraft
incident
Hood Aerodrome, owned and operated by Masterton District Council, is supporting police and emergency services following an aircraft incident near Masterton this morning.
Details are still coming available as the investigation continues.
“Any information regarding details of the incident will be provided by the police,” Masterton Mayor Lyn Patterson said.
“We have a close-knit community at Hood Aerodrome and the incident has understandably rocked that community.”
The organisations involved are also assisting police and the Civil Aviation Authority with the investigation.
More information will be provided when it becomes available.