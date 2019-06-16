Light aircraft crash, Masterton - update
Sunday, 16 June 2019, 3:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Light aircraft crash, Masterton - update "
Police can
confirm two people have died following the light aircraft
crash in Masterton this morning.
Emergency services are
expected to remain at the scene for some time.
Roads near
the scene have been closed and diversions are in
place.
The Civil Aviation Authority has been
advised.
