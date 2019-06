Name release – light plane crash Coromandel Forest Park

Police are now in a position to name the man who died in a light plane crash at Coromandel Forest Park yesterday.

He was 78-year-old James Albert Evans of Whitianga.

Police had been working with RCCNZ and LandSAR to locate the plane since Friday evening after being reported overdue around 4:25pm.

Our thoughts are with Mr Evans' friends and family at this sad time.

