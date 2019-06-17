Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Out of the Classroom and onto the Catwalk

Monday, 17 June 2019, 8:41 am
Press Release: Manukau Beautification Charitable Trust


The search is on for Auckland’s most promising, young ‘environmentally-conscious’ fashion designers and master up-cyclers. As part of the award-winning Children’s environmental education event – Eye on Nature – the Manukau Beautification Charitable Trust (MBCT) is proud to bring back, and by popular demand, their Wearable Arts Fashion Show.

Tamariki will walk the catwalk on Thursday 27 June 2019, 6:30pm-9pm at the Vodafone Events Centre as they show off their work of art to the audience and impress the judges with their eco-friendly wearable art pieces. Each art piece represents an environmental message or concern which young Aucklanders have channelled through creative art to relate to the event theme; Friend or Foe, Restoring Habitats, Reducing Threats - Hoa hēhoariri kia haumaru papakāinga.

Barbara Carney, Event Manager of MBCT says, "Our young people are the Kaitiaki of tomorrow. Education enables a healing relationship between nature and man, because our mental, physical and spiritual health depends on it.”

MBCT and all participating students invite the general public to watch the show and support our Tamariki as they advocate important environmental messages through incredible wearable art. Tickets can be purchased online through Eventfinda for as little as $5.00 per person or $12 for a whanau pass.

The competition is set to be fierce with over 60 entries already registered and a total prize pool of $3500 cash up for grabs on the night. Open to all Primary and Secondary Schools in the greater Auckland region, the Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show will provide a new platform for years to come for those creatively inclined and environmentally minded, to unleash their talents and voice their concerns for papatuanuku annually.



For the first time the competition is moving to the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau. It is the Trusts way of acknowledging the amazing creativity and commitment of the students, teachers and parents and provide them with a professional venue.

The Wearable Art pieces must relate to the theme and are encouraged to be made out of organic, recycled or repurposed materials. The costumes must be predominately student-made and students must provide a short written explanation, which will be taken into account by the judges and read by our compare on the evening of the show.

The Judges from the Manukau Institute of Technology, Auckland Art Gallery and Auckland Botanic Gardens will mark on interpretation of the theme, materials used, designer statement, originality, innovation and construction of the garment and artists overall effort.

A night not to be missed – save the date and your seat!

Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show is coordinated by the Manukau Beautification Charitable Trust, and proudly sponsored by all six Southern Local Boards, Auckland Council, and the Second Nature Charitable Trust.


Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show 2019 Quick Information:

Where: Vodafone Events Centre – 770 Great South Road, Manukau, Auckland
When: Thursday 27 June 2019
Timings: 6:30 PM – 9 PM
Facebook Events Page: www.facebook.com/events/2499985833358660
Cost: $5.00 per person or $12.00 family pass (maximum 2 adults per family pass), purchase tickets from Eventfinda here - www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/wearable-arts-awards-night-2019/auckland/manukau-city?fbclid=IwAR0tU2jowyZzzsIwOR02_Pb9p_HgmkAnPAiFQO8GIYQqRzfZIAfNFEgD-z0
Parking: Free Parking via entry Gate 1 & 2
Other: This event is proud to be a zero waste event.

